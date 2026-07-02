Editors' Picks
Shopper shocked by man changing baby’s diaper in women’s toilet at Wheelock Place: ‘Some ladies left’0
- Meet the winners
Hall of Fame
Discover this month's top contributors and the stories that made an impact.
Man rejected by every taxi in queue after saying he had no cash: ‘This cannot be real’0
I stopped watching the NDP. I never stopped celebrating S’pore0
Passenger resting bare feet on tray table during SIA flight to Bali leaves family influencer disgusted0
Screams heard as flames shoot from Sembawang HDB flat, woman arrested for allegedly setting fire0
Shirtless man and female passenger turn heads riding e-bike without helmets at Towner Road0
Homeowner upset over $799 gate installation, Case received 12 complaints against company in 20260
Woman swears off Wok Hey after discovering lizard in fried rice, company says findings do not support her claim0
At 17, he cleans homes filled with blood, death and decomposition — and says ghosts are ‘quite normal’0
Driver kicks passenger’s luggage after heated argument over whisky bottle in van: ‘Did I ask your daughter to drink?’0
‘Self-centered humans’: Driver stops at pedestrian crossing to let woman alight, blocks Stomper from exiting carpark0
Singapore Seen
TNP News
Skip bin blocking stairs at Hougang HDB forces residents to detour, contractor slammed as ‘selfish’0
Violin teacher jailed after molesting 9-year-old student, placed hand on girl’s thigh for 5 minutes0
Loanshark-related graffiti warns of ‘DANGER :(’, 20-year-old man arrested0
Life in jail for man who poured hot oil on roommate in Redhill rental flat and stabbed him to death0
Contractor which wrongly cleared saplings in Central Catchment Nature Reserve warned; trees replanted0
$5k fine for ex-air force chief whose car hit woman pushing stroller at Pasir Panjang0
Girl, 10, kissed and molested multiple times by uncle, gained weight to avoid abuse0
2½ years’ jail for speeding van driver who fatally struck jaywalker in Woodlands0
F4’s Van Ness Wu announces second marriage, surprising fans0
Hong Kong TV host Lillian Sze dies after battle with ovarian cancer0
‘Really inflamed and unbearable’: Actor Elvin Ng gets steroid shots after sandfly bite ordeal0
Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung wins $1.9m lawsuit over contract dispute0
Sightings of HK star Aaron Kwok in Singapore spark speculation over filming, concert appearance0
K-drama stars Bae Yong-joon, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon spotted in Changi Airport for holiday0
Actress Eleanor Lee mourns late Chinese actor Jin Ze after his sudden death at 330
Radio DJ Hazelle Teo marries musician James Wong, gets a haircut mid-ceremony0
KF Seetoh’s Urban Hawker food hall selling S’porean food in New York to shut in July0
$1 treats, free goodie bags and discounts of up to 90%: TLM Food Expo returns in July0
Makan: Treat yourself to these deals this weekend (June 26 to June 28)0
CJ Hendry’s Juju rabbits sell out due to demand, not to hold-up at Customs, IMBA clarifies0
Sheikh Haikel’s chicken rice shop to reopen in Bussorah Street after former outlet’s lease runs out0
Singapore family turns five-room flat into seven-room home with space for all four kids0
Dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan to close first Singapore outlet at Plaza Singapura after 13 years0
HDB-themed cafe Loushang to close on July 140
‘A great story’: Singaporean photographer captures the moment Ronaldo made history at the World Cup0
Payment issues mar first day of registration for BYD Singapore International Marathon0
Probation for ex-Tanjong Pagar United youth footballer who punched 2 players from opposing team0
'No one to pass the baton to': Sports retailer Champion Sports to hang up its boots after 53 years in business0
George Russell claims first Singapore GP victory, McLaren retain constructors' title0
'He leads the relationship with confidence': Paralympic champion Yip Pin Xiu marries pilot Bruce Boo0
Lewis Hamilton mourns as bulldog and F1 social media star Roscoe dies0
Italian swimmers reportedly let off with warning after allegedly shoplifting at Changi Airport0
Deep Dive
‘It’s not about sex’: Singapore’s only plus-sized dominatrix on what BDSM is really about0
Why does Stomp still exist? Chan Yeng Kit explains in his first interview with Stomp as SPH Media’s CEO0
My boyfriend cheated on me with my friend months after I gave birth: Ex-SQ stewardess turned fishmonger on rebuilding her life0
Feel Good
Woman looking for kind man who stayed by her side after 3-year-old daughter got locked in BMW at Westgate0
S’porean man, 22, crosses 3 African countries via public transport in half a day: ‘I just had to grit my teeth’0
Grab driver waits 4 hours at Lim Chu Kang cemetery, even helps clean graves of passenger’s late parents0
Gojek driver goes extra mile to personally return 16-year-old girl’s lost wallet to Yishun home0
Stomp reunites passenger with Strides Premier cabby who drove him from JB to CGH — and they hug0
Foodpanda customer gets full refund for 3-hour-late $18 delivery, says Stomp did 'magic'0
Pandapro user unable to get full $16.60 refund for '100% incorrect' order — so he turns to Stomp0
MOM inspects Ubi worksite after Stomper's tip-off about dangerous acts, thanks him for saving lives0
Shilla employee at Changi Airport helps distressed mum and daughter for weeks: ‘They do not have anyone here’0
Four injured after head-on crash in Toa Payoh — but this couple’s quick action made all the difference0
SMRT bus captain still protecting passengers after 9 years, gets second Stomp Goody Bag0
Tower Transit staff who saved colleague, 74, and commuters in Yishun say: ‘We’re not heroes’0
Opinion
Stomper makes concerning observations about sodium intake, says diners have ‘no choice’ sometimes0
Stomper learns ‘important lesson’ from ‘revolutionary’ queue-cutters at Yo-Chi Orchard Central0
Man brings 10 empty bottles to BCRS machine but not all eligible for 10-cent refund, asks: ‘What’s the point?’0