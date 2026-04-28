Youth makes mock announcement ordering Woodlands pickleball players to stop playing at 10pm

One of the youths said in a mock-serious tone: “Pickleball players, it’s 10 o’ clock. Leave the premises now. Pickleball players, I do not want to repeat myself. PHOTOS: LEONBOMBIIBII/TIKTOK

A video of a youth making a mock announcement ordering pickleball players to stop playing past 10pm at what appears to be an HDB estate in Woodlands has gone viral.

The video, posted on April 26 by TikToker @UnicornGlitterSparkle shows two youths looking down at a cluster of pickleball courts from a stairwell.

After vocalising part of the chimes of Big Ben, one of the boys says in a mock-serious tone: “Pickleball players, it’s 10 o’ clock. Leave the premises now. Pickleball players, I do not want to repeat myself.”

“The moment I hear one more ball…” says one of the boys. The sound of balls being struck can be heard as soon as he says that, whereupon he screams: “Shut up!”

Some netizens say youth is a bigger nuisance

The post, captioned, “Dear pickle ball players, it’s fun to play at night, but I want to sleep, thank you for your cooperation”, has garnered 59,500 views, 7,000 reactions, and 60 comments. Some netizens identified the place as Vista Park, an HDB estate in Woodlands.

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Several netizens took the side of the boys.

“OK, this one is actually funny,” said a TikTok user.

“LMAOOO I get your frustration, the ‘pok’ sound so annoying,” commented another. One supporter said: “Next time can shout a bit louder.”

Others were not impressed by the youths’ antics.

“Public nuisance,” commented a TikToker.

“I think you’re being more of a nuisance than them,” another said.

While some netizens were curious as to what happened after the scream to shut up, it is unclear based on the post and the video.

Between January 2024 and August 2025, there were 701 noise complaints related to pickleball play in HDB estates. Current guidelines require residents to observe “quiet hours” between 10.30pm and 7am.

Stomp has reached out to UnicornGlitterSparkle for comment.

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