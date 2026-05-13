The man spent about eight seconds lying on the road.

‘You can’t sleep there, sir’: Video of man lying on road in Tanglin leaves netizens baffled

A video of a man lying on the road in Tanglin after facing oncoming traffic has gone viral, leaving netizens baffled at the stunt.

The clip, shared on the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page on May 12, shows a bespectacled man dressed in a tank top, shorts, sports shoes, and with what looks like a cast on his left arm.

As the camcar approaches him and decelerates, the man glares intensely before lying down on the road for about eight seconds. He then gets up and heads to the sidewalk.

But just as the camcar was about to move off, the man gets back on the road and walks across it before disappearing from view.

Based on the surroundings, the incident took place along Grange Road in Tanglin, near the Beverly Hill condominium.

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‘Speed bump, human edition’, Netizen joked about Tanglin incident

The clip, has garnered over 139,000 views, 689 reactions, and 240 comments.

Netizens were surprised and amused that the man managed to lie on the road, which must have been very hot under the sun.

“Like that lying down, not hot?” commented a netizen.

“Not a bad timing. Full body, on a rough asphalt road, during midday for 8 secs,” said another.

Others pointed out that it was probably the heat that forced him off the road.

“Luckily is sunny day, ground too hot, cannot lay down for too long,” commented a Facebook user.

There were many who suggested the man was mentally unsound, while others offered silly explanations as to why he might have been lying on the road.

“Wanna claim insurance cos pok gai (bankrupt) already,” said one.

“Speed bump, human edition,” another joked.

You can’t sleep there, sir,” one warned, while another said: “Confirmed. It’s his grandfather’s road.”

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 61 Grange Road on May 12 at about 12.40pm.

A 29-year-old man was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act. No injuries were reported.

Editor’s note: This article was updated with a statement from the police.

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