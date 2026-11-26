A massage parlour along Upper Thomson Road, which allegedly offered sexual services behind closed cubicle doors, was raided by police on Nov 25.

A Yishun massage parlour allegedly offered sexual services behind closed cubicle doors, despite notices pasted outside each room warning that such activities were prohibited.

Police raided the parlour on Nov 25 as part of enforcement efforts by officers from Woodlands Police Division targeting suspected online vice activities and massage establishment offences in Yishun and Sembawang.

In a press release on Nov 26 , police said six women aged between 30 and 47 were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter.

Two men, aged 24 and 66, are also being investigated for possible offences under the Massage Establishments Act and Massage Establishments Rules.

Six women aged between 30 and 47 were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter 1961. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Nine hidden cubicles

Members of the media were invited to accompany police during the raid on a massage parlour along Upper Thomson Road on Nov 25 .

According to Shin Min Daily News, there was another door within the massage parlour that concealed a corridor leading to nine cubicles.

These comprised two adjoining rooms for couples and five single rooms . Each cubicle also had a numbered sign and its own door.

The rooms were dimly lit and contained items such as aromatherapy products, large flower arrangements, and wet wipes . Some beds were also strewn with used towels .

Five women dressed in black were being questioned on the premises when reporters arrived, with some appearing bewildered and teary-eyed .

Three men were also seen waiting inside the cubicles to be questioned.

Two of them were allegedly caught receiving services when police arrived, while the third had just entered the parlour .

T wo women suspected of providing sexual services were handcuffed and escorted to a police vehicle at about 11pm .

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Notices and consumer accreditation displayed

Reporters observed notices explicitly prohibiting sexual services outside the cubicles, including those that read :

“Sexual services are prohibited”

“Any inappropriate behaviour will result in the immediate termination of service”

“This is a health and wellness establishment”

Despite these notices, Shin Min found that it had Facebook and TikTok pages featuring suggestive photographs of women .

The business advertised services such as full-body massages, hot oil massages, and facial treatments, provided by women from Vietnam, China, and Malaysia .

Some promotional messages also used suggestive phrases, including: “ We understand your tiredness” and “How long has it been since we last met?”

The parlour also displayed a CaseTrust accreditation certificate behind its reception counter.

Condoms seized in separate raid

In a separate raid on a residential unit suspected of being used for online vice activities, police seized a large quantity of condoms.

Photographs released by the police also showed items including lingerie, high heels, short skirts, and bow ties .

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Police said the operations were part of their ongoing efforts to clamp down on illicit activities.

Superintendent of Police Zheng Ruilin, Head Operations of Woodlands Police Division, said : “Members of the public who provided information played a key role in these operations, and we appreciate their partnership in keeping our community safe.

“The Police will not tolerate the use of online platforms or massage establishments for illegal activities.

“We will continue to conduct regular enforcement operations, and those who break the law will be dealt with firmly.”

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