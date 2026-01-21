The Workers’ Party has rejected Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s invitation to nominate another elected MP to the position of the Leader of the Opposition (LO). PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

WP rejects PM Wong's invitation to nominate another elected MP as Leader of the Opposition

Ng Wei Kai

The Straits Times

Jan 21, 2026

The Workers' Party has rejected Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's invitation to nominate another elected MP to the position of the Leader of the Opposition (LO).

In a statement posted on the party website on Jan 21, the opposition party said it takes the view that the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament is the LO.

This follows PM Wong's move to remove WP chief Pritam Singh from the position on Jan 15, citing Mr Singh's court convictions and a Parliament motion which found him unsuitable for the role.

The WP added that the appointment is conventionally extended to the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament, or decided by the opposition party in question.

"To this end, it is important to reiterate that the LO appointment in Parliament arose out of the political success of the opposition at the ballot box.

"It is the people's vote that explains the presence of opposition MPs in Parliament."

The party cited other Westminster parliamentary systems where the title of the LO is established by law and "is not the prerogative or choice of the government of the day or the prime minister".

This approach expresses the authority and sanctity of the people's vote, it said.

The party noted that the establishment of the office of the LO had been a step forward in Singapore's political development.

The recognition of a Leader of the Opposition in Parliament was introduced by the PAP government in 2020, "ostensibly as a result of a recognition of the strong desire among Singaporeans for a greater diversity of views in politics", it said.

"We continue to focus on our primary duty, to work for Singaporeans and provide a rational, responsible and respectable check on the Government," it said.

