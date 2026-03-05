The alleged fights took place on Feb 26 at two locations in Singapore. PHOTOS: STOMP, RELENTLESS_3/TIKTOK

Workers brawl at MBS and Marsiling worksites on the same day

Two videos of workers allegedly fighting on the same day at separate construction sites have been circulating on TikTok and WhatsApp.

The alleged fights took place on Feb 26 at two locations — a construction site along Marsiling Lane and another near Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Footage of the Marsiling brawl, posted by TikTok user @relentless_3 on Feb 25, has garnered over 500,000 views and 7,000 reactions.

In the 11-second clip, a worker wearing a long-sleeved shirt charges towards another man while holding an object in his right hand. As he closes the distance, the armed worker places one hand on the other man, seemingly preparing to strike.

The other worker manages to run away, hopping over some construction materials as he does so.

Speaking to Stomp, relentless_3, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed the "MMA-style" fight took place at the construction site of a Built-To-Order (BTO) project.



The TikTok user also shared a video of another fight that happened on the same day, at the construction site of the Marina Bay Sands expansion project.

The 19-second clip, which apparently made rounds on WhatsApp, shows two workers in a tussle, exchanging blows with each other.

"Ho seh liao," remarked someone off-camera. The Hokkien phrase means "very good" and is often used as an exclamation of delight or satisfaction.

Incidents have been resolved: MOM

In response to Stomp's queries, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said the ministry is investigating both incidents.

The brawl at the Marsiling Lane construction site arose due to a misunderstanding between workers, said the spokesperson.

"The workers have been engaged and counselled by the employer, and the matter has been resolved. No injuries were sustained. Both workers have reported no well-being concerns," the MOM spokesperson clarified.

The incident at the Marina Bay Sands expansion construction site involved two migrant workers and took place due to a "work-related misunderstanding".

"We understand from the employers of the workers that they have been engaged and issued with warning letters, and the matter has been resolved," the spokesperson stated.

