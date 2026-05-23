Woodleigh residents reportedly develop cough after coffee shop fumes infiltrate homes, satay stall switches to gas stove

Residents living above a newly opened coffee shop in Woodleigh have complained of cooking fumes infiltrating their homes through a shared exhaust outlet, prompting a satay stall at the premises to switch from charcoal grilling to a gas stove.

At least 30 households are believed to be affected, according to residents, with some hanging curtains along corridors and windows to block out the smoke.

Madam Chua Siew Hua (transliterated), 65, who lives on the seventh floor of Block 115C Alkaff Crescent, told Shin Min Daily News that the coffee shop at the foot of the block recently opened with several stalls, including one selling satay.

“From the first day it opened in April, I noticed a strong grilled meat smell in my home. Later, I realised smoke was drifting into the flat every day,” she said.

She explained that the exhaust outlet from the coffee shop’s ventilation system is located directly below the kitchens and toilet windows of the flats above, causing smoke and smells to rise upwards. On windy days, the fumes would even drift into balconies, forcing residents to keep their windows tightly shut.

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When reporters visited her flat on May 22, the windows and front door were closed despite the hot weather. Food smells could be detected once the toilet window was opened.

Madam Chua said smoke also drifts into the common corridor outside the flat, and the smell enters her home whenever the front door is left ajar.

“If we keep the doors and windows shut, the house becomes stuffy and there’s no ventilation. But if we open them, it would get too smoky,” she said.

“My son has been coughing constantly these few days. Over time, I worry this could affect everyone’s health.”

Smoke smell raises health concerns

Her son, Mr Huang (transliterated), a 30-year-old engineer, said he developed throat irritation and persistent coughing a week prior, prompting him to seek medical treatment.

“There should be about 30 affected units. The exhaust outlet is also noisy, especially late at night when everything is quiet,” he said.

A homemaker living on the eighth floor, Ms Xu (transliterated), said her domestic helper had also been coughing continuously.

“I have three children, and my eldest is preparing for the PSLE this year. I’m worried their health will be affected, especially since young children are still developing,” the 40-year-old said.

Reporters observed that Ms Xu had installed plastic curtains over her kitchen and toilet windows, as well as along the corridor outside her flat.

“I’ve also placed spices around the area to reduce the smoke smell. My children are now drinking cough syrup every day, and I make honey lemon drinks for them daily,” she added.

Residents from the sixth to the 15th floors told reporters they had noticed the smell of smoke. A resident on the 15th floor said the satay smell was noticeable but had not affected them significantly.

Satay stall switches to gas stove

The satay stall owner said the smoke issue was not caused solely by her stall, noting that all nine stalls in the coffee shop share the same exhaust outlet.

Speaking to reporters on May 22, the stall owner said residents had complained about the smoke, but clarified that the shared ventilation system meant fumes from all stalls were channelled through the same outlet.

“There are nine stalls here, and all the exhaust hoods use the same outlet. But because the outlet is located above us, everyone assumes the smoke is only coming from our stall,” she said.

She added that the stall switched from traditional charcoal grilling to gas stoves that day, following residents’ complaints.

“We used to serve traditional charcoal-grilled satay, but we changed to gas stoves for the sake of the residents upstairs,” she said.

That evening, Ms Xu said the change had made a noticeable difference, estimating that the smell had been reduced by about 50 per cent.

An employee at a Korean food stall, who declined to be named, confirmed that all stalls shared the same exhaust outlet. She said she had heard about the complaints from residents but declined to comment further.

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