A TikTok user's phone plunged several storeys down a HDB block after she accidentally hit it. PHOTOS: ZZILINNNNN/TIKTOK

Woman's phone slips off HDB block ledge while filming outfit of the day: 'New marketing strategy?'

A woman accidentally knocked her smart phone off the ledge of a HDB block while filming her outfit of the day, sending it plummeting several storeys.

TikTok user @zzilinnnnn posted a video on Feb 20, that shows her posing in a windy HDB corridor while wearing a black top and white pants, her phone perched on the ledge.

As the device slips slightly, she moves to adjust it but knocks it off the ledge instead, sending it plummeting to the ground floor. The TikToker then rushes downstairs and exclaims "My phone!" as she bends over to pick up her device.

"My heart dropped together …" reads the video caption - but she adds in the comments that the only damage caused was a cracked screen protector.

'Am I in heaven now?'

While it is unclear which floor the TikToker was filming on, netizens poked fun at the unique perspective of the video, which made it feel as if viewers themselves were falling off the building.

"Am I in heaven now?" one commenter joked. Another quipped that the video felt like watching a rollercoaster ride.

The TikToker also revealed that her phone case was purchased from Shopee for $6, prompting numerous users to request the product link and joke that it was more durable than premium phone case brands.

"Is this a new marketing strat?" one commenter asked.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics TNP News

phone

HDB