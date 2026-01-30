A woman's account of her encounter with a kind Tada driver has gone viral. PHOTO: ALISHA OSMAN/STRAITS TIMES

Woman on way to hospital moved to tears by Tada driver's act of kindness, expresses 'heartfelt gratitude'

A passenger's account of her experience with a kind private-hire vehicle driver has touched the hearts of netizens.

Facebook user @Mel Lisha Linetti made the post on Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Jan 27, quickly explaining that it was not a complaint, but rather to "express my heartfelt gratitude to a Tada driver".

According to the post, she booked a Tada ride at 9.09pm from her home in Ang Mo Kio to the National University Hospital after experiencing back pain for two weeks. Her mother was also with her during the ride.

Along the way, she asked the driver, Aimidin Zainal, if they could stop at a coffee shop for a quick bite as neither of them had eaten lunch or dinner. When they reached their destination, Mr Aimidin refused to accept payment for the fare, which was just over $20.

He told the woman and her mother: "It's OK. Use the money and get yourself dinner. Don't worry about it, God will provide for me."

The Facebook user wrote: "He also reminded me to stay strong and to take care of myself. At that moment, I couldn't help it but tears started rolling down my cheeks."

A real blessing

Mel Lisha Linetti, whose real name is Alisha Osman, told Stomp that it was a real blessing to cross paths with Mr Aimidin. "From the moment we stepped into his car, he was already cracking jokes. He was friendly and jovial!" said Ms Alisha, 33, who works as a customer service officer.

Given her occupation, Ms Alisha values good service, but this was well beyond that. "Mr Aimidin showed me empathy and genuine care as well."

Ms Alisha was particularly worried that she might be hospitalised because she is her mother's only caregiver, but healthcare staff gave her the all clear after an X-ray.

However, her thoughts were mostly with the kind driver who made sure she got to the hospital. "I wish that he will always stay healthy, strong and blessed with a lot of happiness in his life."

'This post got onion'

Ms Alisha's post has had 2,500 reactions and 152 comments, with some netizens commenting that they were moved to tears by Mr Aimidin's kindness.

"This post got onion, my tears are (welling) up," said one.

There was also praise for the driver. "Humility (at) its finest," said a commenter.

"Faith in humans restored – big respect to you dear uncle driver. God will bless you so, so much for your kindest heart. This warms my heart knowing such kind souls do live among us too," yet another said.

In response to Stomp's queries, a Tada spokesperson said the platform would be recognising Mr Amidin's efforts with petrol vouchers and a small care pack.

"We are touched by this story and grateful to the rider for sharing it. Mr Aimidin's kindness reflects the values of empathy and care that many drivers bring to their work."

