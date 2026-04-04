Woman touched by Malay family’s kindness at Raya photoshoot: ‘I went as photographer and left as family’

A clip of a photographer’s experience at a Hari Raya photoshoot has touched the hearts of netizens and demonstrated the warmth of the Malay community.

Ms Clara Tan, lead photographer of The Perfect Statement, shared a video on social media titled, “This Raya shoot was NOT how I expected”, showcasing the generous hospitality she received.

“Just ended a big Raya photoshoot and it was quite an experience because every 20 minutes, something crops up,” says Ms Tan, looking quite emotional as she drags a bag in the video.

“They just kept feeding me,” she said.

The clip then shows scenes of Ms Tan being interrupted by people offering her food while she photographs at what appears to be a family gathering at Bras Basah Complex.

In one instance, a woman wearing a tudung spoon-feeds her with bee hoon, and when she sits down to eat, a middle-aged man wearing a Malay traditional costume tells her, “Help yourself, OK? Make yourself comfortable.”

“I went there as a photographer and left as family,” says Ms Tan. “I ate so much, but I hope my photos ate,” she concludes — “ate” being a compliment for images on social media.

Netizen laud generous hospitality

The video, posted on March 30, has garnered more than 65,500 views on Instagram, with netizens showing appreciation for the wholesome experience.

“The Melayu hospitality,” said an Instagram user. “Awwww yeah! It’s a Malay thing!” another said.

Some pointed out that feeding their guests was something Malays took pride in.

“When you go to a Malay house, we expect you to go home stomach full and 10kg heavier,” explained a netizen.

Some commenters were particularly moved by the moment she was fed by hand.

“That’s very sweet of them, especially the one who fed you with the noodles!” said one. “The lady that suap (fed) bee hoon to you... soo sweet... (you’re) officially her sister now,” another said.

One loved the family vibe: “Come as a stranger, leave as ‘anak saudara’ (niece) — love the spirit of sharing!”

“Got tapau food for you?” someone asked.

“They offered hahahaha.” Ms Tan replied. “But paisei already!”

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