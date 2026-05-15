A woman suffered a spiderweb-like burn when an infrared light fell on her during her tuina session at a TCM clinic.

Woman suffers ‘spider web’ burn scars after infrared lamp falls on her at City Square Mall TCM clinic

A woman is seeking $7,000 in compensation from a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinic after an infrared therapy lamp reportedly fell on her during a tuina session, leaving spiderweb-like burn scars on her back.

Madam Lin (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News that she had visited Tang Shan TCM & Massage at City Square Mall on Jan 23 for a tuina (therapeutic massage) session. The staff member carrying out the service was named Jennifer.

“She used an infrared lamp to relax my muscles, but while she was moving the lamp away with her foot, it accidentally fell onto my back,” the 57-year-old recounted.

Madam Lin said she experienced intense pain immediately after the incident and consulted a doctor from a nearby clinic for treatment. “The doctor said I had second-degree burns, and gave me a painkiller injection and medicine.”

According to her, the following month was spent in constant discomfort — she was unable to wear undergarments and could only sleep face down.

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Report made to TCM board and police

Madam Lin said Jennifer apologised immediately after the incident and privately transferred her $1,000 two days later.

However, Madam Lin returned the money as she believed compensation should come from the company rather than an individual employee.

She said the clinic’s boss later contacted her and told her they would take responsibility.

“But he also questioned why I didn’t let a doctor at the TCM clinic have a look at my back after the incident. He also said he would only consider compensation after his clinic doctor, or a doctor appointed by him, examined me,” she said, adding that she felt the clinic was being irresponsible.

Feeling like she had no choice, Madam Lin lodged a police report and filed a complaint with the Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board (TCMPB).

When interviewed by Shin Min, she showed reporters the web-like scars on her back, which remained clearly visible.

“My son joked that I should tattoo a spider on my scar,” she said.

Seeking $7,000 in compensation

Madam Lin said she has incurred $560 in medical fees so far, but believes she may need to pay much more to completely remove the scarring through laser treatment at an aesthetic clinic.

“When I enquired, I found out I may need a few dozen sessions that can cost up to $5,000 to $6,000. I feel the clinic should bear responsibility for this.”

Taking into account future consultation fees and transport costs, Madam Lin said she requested $7,000 in compensation from the clinic.

In response, Tang Shan’s spokesperson, who only wanted to be known as Max, said the clinic had always been actively responding to Madam Lin’s requests, and denied avoiding responsibility.

He showed Shin Min a text message he sent to Madam Lin, which read: “We’re willing to cover a reasonable amount of medical fees arising from this injury. Even if you aren’t consulting our doctors, we hope you can help us understand your treatment plan so we can pay the relevant medical expenses.”

Madam Lin, however, said she did not want to commit to an expensive treatment package before compensation arrangements were confirmed, and was therefore unable to provide a quotation or treatment plan.

Tuina therapists not required to be licensed

Madam Lin also questioned whether Jennifer was licensed to practise.

However, Max said tuina therapists are not required to register with the TCMPB unlike acupuncturists and TCM physicians. He maintained that the clinic operated in full compliance with the law.

The TCMPB also informed Madam Lin that as Jennifer was not a registered practitioner, it was unable to pursue further action.

According to the TCMPB’s website, only two categories of TCM professionals are required to register:

Acupuncturists

TCM physicians who can also practise acupuncture

Dissatisfaction with how injury was described

Following the incident, Madam Lin requested a receipt from Tang Shan for insurance purposes.

However, she was unhappy that the injury was described as: “The customer accidentally burned her back with a TDP lamp during the massage.” — implying the injury was self-inflicted.

In response, Max showed Shin Min his chat records with Madam Lin, where he confirmed with her whether it was acceptable to state the cause of injury that way.

He explained that the intention of the statement was simply to describe that the customer had accidentally been burnt on the back by the lamp during the massage, and not to suggest that Madam Lin had caused the injury herself.

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