Woman suffers head injury after slipping on paint spill in Yishun carpark

A woman developed a visible lump on her head and was taken to the hospital after slipping on spilled paint at an open-air carpark in Yishun.

The accident occurred at about 1pm on Jan 18 at an open-air carpark near Block 701, Yishun Avenue 5.

Mr Pan (transliterated), who works in the manufacturing sector, told Shin Min Daily News that he had noticed a large patch of white paint spilt between two parking lots when he passed by the carpark earlier that morning.

A paint can lid had been left behind, with multiple footprints on the ground. He later learned that a woman had slipped and fallen on her back while walking through the area.

"She told me she lives in Tampines and had come to Yishun with her family for a meal," Mr Pan said. "She was walking ahead when she stepped on the paint and fell. She felt severe pain in her head, and her family immediately called an ambulance."

Woman taken to hospital

Photos provided by Mr Pan show the woman's hair, body, legs, and even her feet covered in paint. The incident was also posted on TikTok by user @iris_airisu, showing the paint splattered on the ground and on the woman's clothes.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel later arrived to examine her injuries and take her blood pressure. Several police officers were also seen at the scene.

Mr Pan said the woman developed a visible lump at the back of her head and was taken to the hospital.

In response to Stomp's queries, SCDF confirmed that it received a call for assistance at 1.50pm that day. One person was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

When Shin Min reporters visited the site, the wet paint was several centimetres thick, with numerous footprints visible in the area.

Members of public place bin to warn passers-by

After the woman and her family left, Mr Pan and two others moved a rubbish bin to the paint spill to prevent others from slipping.

He added that many residents pass through the area, including a number of elderly people. "If someone is not careful and steps on the paint, the consequences could be even more serious," he said.

Mr Pan also urged whoever was responsible for spilling the paint to take responsibility and clean up the area as soon as possible.

Stomp has reached out to Nee Soon Town Council for comment.

