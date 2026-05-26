A group of 28 diners received a RM100 surcharge for eating in an air-conditioned section of a restaurant, despite being told it was RM1 per person.

Woman stunned to receive RM100 charge for dining in air-conditioned area of M’sian restaurant

A diner was stunned to receive a RM100 (S$32.21) charge for her party of 28 seated in an air-conditioned area of a Malaysian restaurant, despite initially being told it was RM1 per person.

A photo of the receipt was shared on Facebook page Oh My Media on May 23. It was reposted from Threads, where the original post has since been taken down. The last line on the invoice, dated on May 22 at 11.06pm, stated two charges of RM50 under “AIR CONDITIONED ROC M RM1/PERSON”.

The diner was reportedly told that there would be a RM1 air-condition surcharge for every person, therefore totaling RM28, but was shocked to receive an actual charge more than three times higher.

“First time going to a restaurant and have to pay RM100 for aircon,” the OP wrote. It is unclear whether she disputed the charge, and where in Malaysia the restaurant was located.

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Air-conditioning surcharge a normal practice in Malaysia

Charges to dine in air-conditioned areas have long been implemented by some eateries in Malaysia.

In November 2024, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) ruled that a popular nasi lemak store in Kuala Lumpur which had imposed a RM1 air-con surcharge “did nothing wrong”.

According to the ministry, because the surcharge notice was placed prominently throughout the eatery and staff notified customers in advance, the store did not violate any regulations.

Netizens defend RM100 charge

Under Oh My Media’s post, several netizens defended the eatery, saying there could be more to the story.

“This charge has been around for a long time,” a netizen on Facebook quipped. “The question is why didn’t you ask first?”

Others guessed that the RM100 charge could be for an entire private dining room as the OP had a large group, opposed to smaller groups of diners that could be accommodated in regular seating areas of the restaurant.

Others took a more lighthearted approach to the story, with one joking: “How many days did you sit there?”

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