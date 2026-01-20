Woman slammed for filming commuter who placed bag on MRT seat: 'Just want to rage bait auntie'

A woman who shared a video intending to shame a fellow MRT passenger for putting her bag on a seat has been told by netizens to be more tolerant instead.

The Instagram video shared on @sgfollowsall shows a woman with her bag encroaching into the space of another woman recording the clip. "This nasty auntie was sitting on the reserved seat and puts her michael kors bag on an empty seat and refused to removed [sic] when asked politely," reads the caption.

Following a brief argument, the woman filming says: "You don't care, OK, fine. I put you on the Internet lor, you will be famous, auntie. Your child never teach you mah."

The video ends with the woman being filmed walking out of the cabin after the two women trade insults – the woman recording saying the other woman's "poor son so poor thing", while the woman with the bag says: "Your mother never teach you."

The video, shared on Jan 19, has so far garnered 176,000 views.

While some said that seats are for passengers and not bags, many commenters felt the woman recording the video could have been more polite or walked to another cabin as the train did not look too crowded.

And while the caption accused the woman with the bag of being nasty, netizens found the other woman's behaviour more brazen. "More like the one recording is nasty. How could she even say the makcik's (Malay for auntie) son never teach? Why must implicate her family in the situation?" said a netizen.

Several felt that the woman could have walked to another seat instead of recording a video or making a fuss. "So many other seats. Just want to rage bait auntie," said a netizen.

"You can just sit on another empty seat instead of recording. Small matter. Life is simple [sic] why make your life so complicated?" said another.

Some netizens voiced their disapproval of the need to share something so trivial. "That's the problem with people nowadays, everything also wants [sic] to record and post online to publicly shame someone and in some cases they might even be innocent," said one.

Several netizens thought the woman recording should have shown her own face, while one said in jest: "Say la, you [sic] jealous she got [sic] better bag than you."

