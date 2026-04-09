“Let her enjoy the moment,” said a netizen. PHOTO: JAYDEELOK/INSTAGRAM

Woman sings and vibes on MRT as commuters sit quietly around her: ‘So cute’

A woman was caught on video singing and grooving along to music on her phone in a crowded MRT cabin.

Wearing shades, she was seen gesturing happily while other commuters sat quietly.

The clip was shared on Instagram on April 3 by user @jaydeelok, who captioned it: “Will you still love this aunty tomorrow”, referencing the song she was singing — Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow by The Shirelles from 1960.

The video also had the subtitle: “Can’t decide if this is okay or cray cray”, with the user adding in the comments: “Sing your truth, sis.”

The video, which appears to have been taken between Little India and Dhoby Ghaut stations on the North East Line, has since garnered more than 2,100 likes and 267,000 views.

‘Just vibing’

Many netizens appreciated the woman’s spontaneity and confidence.

“Y’know what aunty, SLAYYYYY,” wrote one, using Gen Z slang to describe an exceptional performance.

“She is just vibin’ — totally salute her confidence,” another said.

Others said they found the moment lighthearted and enjoyable.

“This is perfectly normal. Good vibes Ma’am, keep it going,” added another.

Some felt she was adorable, noting that she was not disturbing anyone.

“Hahahaha so cute laa!!” said an Instagrammer, while another added: “Let her. She’s not hurting anyone.”

Not everyone impressed

However, not everyone was amused.

“Please be considerate. People need to have a peaceful ride,” one critic said. “Go elsewhere to show your talent.”

Another called it a “public nuisance”, adding that enforcement on public transport should be stricter.

Still, some said they would have joined in.

“So cool and groovy... If I know this song, probably I will sing along with her too,” said one.

Another added: “I will sit next to her and hum and if she allows, I will sing along with her,” another said.

“She needs backup dancers,” one joked.

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