The incident happened at a park located near City Square Mall on 27 May.

Woman praised for instructing men to pick up litter left in Little India park: ‘Power, Madam!’

A woman living near a park in Little India was praised after telling off a group that had seemingly intended to leave their litter, demanding that they clean up after themselves.

Footage of the encounter was shared by user Wendy Chan on the evening of 27 May, in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

One of the pictures shared by Ms Chan, timestamped at 4.22pm on May 27, showed a large pile of litter on a grass patch, with a group of at least 12 men standing nearby.

The pile of litter appeared to consist largely of drinks and snacks, including several beer cans.

“ONLY AFTER they saw me taking photos then they come back and claim they will clear up,” Ms Chan wrote in the accompany caption.

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She added that the men had their personal belongings with them at the time, which likely suggested that they were prepared to leave the area.

Stepped out to investigate after hearing fighting noise

Ms Chan shared that she stepped out of her house to investigate after hearing what sounded like fighting among the group.

While most of the men quickly offered to dispose of the litter, one of the men, whom Ms Chan described as “obviously drunk”, purportedly confronted her.

In a video which shows her brief confrontation with the group, the men sound cooperative, agreeing to remove the litter, with one of them telling her to come back in 30 minutes.

However, she sounds agitated and defensive when one of the men asks her if she lives in the area.

“Yes, I stay here. What do you want to know? Why? You want to come and beat me up? Is that it? Why do you need to ask? I can also ask you where you stay? Why you come here? If you are drunk, that is a problem,” she says.

In another image, a police vehicle can be seen near the park. “SOMEONE ELSE had heard the shouting and ‘fighting’ noises, and called the cops, Ms Chan claimed.

Based on the surroundings, the incident took place at Somme Road Playground, located near City Square Mall in Farrer Park.

Woman lauded for standing up to alleged litterbugs

Ms Chan’s post has garnered over 2,300 comments, 313, shares, and 490 comments.

Netizens lamented what they felt was a lack of enforcement by the authorities and praised the woman for standing up to the group of men and telling them off.

“Power, madam!” said one Facebook user.

“Good job. At least she’s not just taking pictures and b*tching about online. She spoke her mind and told them off,” said another.

Several commenters worried for her safety and urged her to report to the authorities instead if the situation is repeated.

“I won’t be so fierce or firm or argue with them especially when they are drunk.. I don’t want to be in the situation where I’m alone as a woman and try to ‘reason out’ or advise men like that. Straight away should call the police,” one netizen said.

“Madam, please don’t do this again, (it) is very dangerous for you – just report to NEA,” another urged.

Several netizens pointed to other areas affected by littering during public holidays, including places in Tuas and Punggol. Others, seemingly assuming the men were foreigners, called for harsher measures such as fines or even deportation.

“Cancelling work visa would send a good signal as to how one should behave in a country that gives them the chance to better themselves,” said a Facebook user.

Claims ‘littering’ and ‘peeing’ incidents have been going on for many years.

In response to Stomp’s queries, Ms Chan accused the group of shouting at her after she took photos of the pile of litter.

She added that similar cases of littering and “peeing” have been going on in the area for “yonks”.

“How many years, how many weekends and PHs see this sort of behaviour?” lamented Ms Chan,

Referencing comments by other netizens, Ms Chan said similar incidents appear to be occurring in other parts of Singapore too.

Stomp has reached out to the police and the National Environment Agency for comment.

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