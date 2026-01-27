Other hotel guests also came out to check after hearing the baby's screams. PHOTO: JESTRESSJOAN/INSTAGRAM

Woman offers to babysit after hearing baby screaming at 2am in S'pore hotel

A woman's late-night encounter with a father and his screaming baby at a hotel in Singapore has sparked widespread discussion online after footage of the exchange went viral.

The incident happened in 2024, but footage of it only surfaced online recently.

The reel, posted by Instagram user @jestressjoan on Jan 25, has since racked up over 1,800,000 views, 41,000 reactions, and 900 comments.

When the woman approached the room from which the screams were coming, she encountered a man who claimed to be the baby's father.

He explains that the mother was in the hospital and that the baby had eaten something "not good", resulting in a fever.

After hearing this, the woman offered to babysit, explaining that she had prior experience caring for children.

However, the father immediately apologises and turns down the woman's offer, explaining that he was trying his best.

He added that his wife had been around the day before and that the family was still adjusting to jet lag.

"I just want to check because I didn't want to assume anything," the woman explained in her video.

Interestingly, the baby's cries stopped while she was speaking to the man.

Other hotel guests staying on the same floor also appeared to step out of their rooms to check on the situation.

It is unclear when or where the incident occurred.

Netizens weigh in on the cause of the late-night cries

Netizen also found that something was amiss with the incident, with one pointing out that it is "better to check and feel slightly embarrassed than not."

"And the mother isn't there," another Instagram user said, adding that "something is up for sure".

Others pointed out that the baby's cries sounded abnormal, especially since they stopped when the woman intervened.

"That cry is pain. It is sudden, extremely high-pitched as a stress response," one suggested.

Another added, "My mum senses are tingling. He sounded suss af."

Some also empathised with the father, pointing out that "it's tough out there raising kids".

Stomp has reached out to jestressjoan for comment.

