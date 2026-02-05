Woman nabbed for loanshark harassment after debtor's note at Bedok unit says: 'You see I burn your house or not'

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Feb 3 for her suspected involvement in loanshark activities.

The police said they were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment on Feb 2 at around 4.10pm, in which a debtor's note was found outside a residential unit at Bedok North Street 2.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the woman's identity.

The woman will be charged in court on Feb 5 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalise properties or cause annoyance and disruption to public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way. Call the police at '999' if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics loanshark

harassment

arrest