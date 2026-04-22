A man from Malaysia shared his first date experience with a woman who ordered an A5 wagyu dish without his knowledge. PHOTO ILLUSTRATIONS: PIXELSHOT/CANVA AFLO IMAGES/CANVA

Woman in M’sia orders A5 wagyu dish without date’s knowledge, calls man ‘poor’ after he asked her to pay

A woman in Malaysia reportedly ordered an expensive slab of A5 wagyu beef while her date was in the washroom, before lashing out when asked to pay for her portion of the bill.

User @naanchiztarik described the disastrous first date in a Threads post on April 19, claiming he went to the bathroom after deciding on having chicken chop, telling his date to order on his behalf.

Unbeknownst to him, the woman had ordered an A5 wagyu dish for herself — something the user did not realise until it was time to foot the bill.

When he asked whether she would be paying for the premium dish, she allegedly lashed out: “If you knew you were poor, you shouldn’t have asked someone out. You’re just wasting their time.”

Various Malaysian online marketplaces selling A5 wagyu, the highest grade of Japanese beef, price a 100-gram slab between RM60 (S$19) and RM158.

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“You b****, this is our first date, not some bloody wedding anniversary. We’re not even in a relationship yet. Who’s poor now? You pretend you want to eat somewhere expensive, but you expect someone else to pay,” naanchiztarik chastised in his post.

The Threads user ended up footing the full bill, saying his date “bruised” his ego by calling him poor.

Framing it as a “donation to someone in need”, naanchiztarik said he immediately blocked the woman after leaving the restaurant.

Netizens slam date’s behaviour

Naanchiztarik’s post garnered over 27,500 likes and 3,000 comments, with many netizens slamming the woman’s entitlement and lack of courtesy.

“To the ladies, in case you weren’t taught manners, always order the cheapest meal on the menu or your food price must be cheaper than the person paying. It doesn’t matter if it’s your friend, your sister, anyone. That’s manners, you know,” a female Threads user commented.

However, some netizens were critical of the OP, saying he should not have brought the woman to a restaurant if he could not afford everything on the menu.

“Since you were the one who asked her out, you should be the one to treat her... If you’re not rich, don’t be daft enough to take her to a fancy place to eat,” said one user.

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