Woman leaps across freshly painted HDB corridor floor, praises 'funny and supportive' foreign workers

The resident described the workers as "funny and supportive". PHOTO: ESTHERCWY/TIKTOK

A Jurong resident attempting to leave her flat without ruining the freshly painted corridor floor had to take a leap of faith - quite literally.

Esther Chiu, a 27-year-old tattoo artist, told Stomp that the incident happened on Dec 15 at around 3.30pm.

She later posted a video of the incident online, gaining over 46,600 views and 3,000 likes.

An on-screen caption for the seven-second clip reads: "pov u [sic] need to leave the house for a run but the floor is freshly painted".

It shows Ms Chiu hesitating at the edge of the wet paint, as she attempts to reach the stairwell landing.

A foreign worker gestures for her to head towards the stairwell, to which she replies: "Okay, you go away, you go away."

Moments later, she leaps towards the stairwell, landing on the unpainted portion of the floor with a squeal.

Ms Chiu also described the nearby workers as "funny and supportive", adding that she eventually managed to make it out of the building.

Netizens compare past incident

Commenters were quick to contrast the encounter with a Nov 13 incident, when a Choa Chu Kang resident lashed out at a foreign worker laying a makeshift path from his flat to the lift over the wet floor.

"This is so funny and much better than the scolding one," one netizen said.

Even Mediacorp DJ Joakim Gomez chimed in: "Living for this interaction as compared to the other one."

Others joked that the National Physical Fitness Award (NAPFA) standing broad jump test, a standard physical fitness test for primary and secondary school students, had prepared her for this moment.

"I love how Gen Zs and younger millennials are treating others compared to older millennials and Gen X!!" another user commented.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation