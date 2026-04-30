The hijab flips over and completely covers one of the women’s faces. PHOTO: MATCHAA_MOCHAA/TIKTOK

Woman laughs at her ‘misery’ after hijab flips over and covers her face on Clarke Quay slingshot ride

A woman’s experience on a slingshot ride in Clarke Quay turned out more hilarious than expected when her hijab flipped over and covered her face.

A 37-second TikTok video showing the comedic situation was posted by user @matchaa_mochaa on April 28, garnering over 72,800 views at the time of writing.

Two women are seen on the GX-5 Slingshot ride – described on its official website as “Asia’s tallest slingshot” – ascending into the air. The woman on the left is wearing a hijab and a striped top, while the one on the right is in a polo tee.

As the pair gets catapulted into the air, they appear to scream in excitement.

However, at the eight-second mark of the video, the hijab flips over and completely covers the face of the woman on the left, causing her companion to burst out laughing.

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Seeing her struggle to get it back in place, the woman on the right reaches over to help. With their combined efforts, the headscarf falls back into place a few seconds later.

‘Fighting for my life and my dignity’

Speaking to Stomp, Dewina, the woman in the hijab, said the incident in question happened at about 9pm on April 25. As she was alone at the time, a GX-5 employee – the woman in the polo tee – accompanied her on the ride.

“I didn’t expect my hijab to betray me mid-air! I wasn’t even scared, I was fighting for my life AND my dignity,” Dewina told Stomp.

With so many tourists in the area, Dewina was concerned her headscarf would fly off. “I was just praying it wouldn’t fully fly off and land on someone like a surprise souvenir,” she recounted.

Once the ride ended, Dewina and the employee found themselves in stitches from laughing throughout the ride. She later obtained official footage of the ride and shared it with her family, who were equally amused by the incident.

Her sister, Zoey, had decided to upload the video on TikTok to share the fun and humour. “We all laughed with her,” Zoey told Stomp.

“Face your fears, but instead (this became) fear your face,” joked Dewina.

When asked if she would go on the slingshot ride again after her experience, Dewina said, “A million times yes.”

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