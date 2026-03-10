A woman got into a heated argument on a bus over a priority seat with a younger woman seated next to her. PHOTOS: NICKNAME35189/TIKTOK

Woman gets into heated argument over bus priority seat: 'Youngsters do not know how to behave'

A woman was caught on video arguing with another commuter over priority seats on an SBS Transit bus.

On March 9, TikTok user @nickname35189 uploaded a video of an elderly woman, seated in the outer priority seat of a bus, shouting at a younger woman in the inner seat. The older woman appears to be filming with her phone as this was happening.

The clip, titled "Old auntie bully young girl over seat in bus 69," garnered over 64,000 views and 2,000 reactions.

'Youngsters do not know how to behave'

At the start of the video, the woman can be heard shouting, "Young people are so rude nowadays," while filming. The other woman appears to respond, but it is unclear what she says.

The older woman then started yelling: "Get out! Get out of the seat."

When a man behind her tries to intervene, the woman turns around, wags her finger and tells him to "shut up".

"Mind your own business," she adds.

The man retorts by saying: "You should mind your own business."

The woman went on to say, "Youngsters do not know how to behave," adding that they are always occupying seats and leaving older people standing. "That's why I'm doing this," she said.

The man suggests calling the police, to which the woman says, "No need, I can do it myself."

Stomp has reached out to nickname35189 and SBS Transit for comment.

'The bus is literally empty'

Many commenters were quick to point out that the bus appeared quite empty, with at least three vacant seats visible in the video.

"The bus is literally empty," one said.

Another commenter echoed this, asking: "Why the fuss?"

Some noted that while Singapore's public transport has priority seats, it is not mandatory for younger passengers to give up the seats — it is merely "encouraged".

"Some people need to stop being entitled," a user wrote.

