The woman was seen feeding pigeons near a multi-storey carpark at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1. PHOTOS: STOMP

Woman feeding pigeons in CCK allegedly flashes middle finger at man who tries to stop her, police report filed

A police report has been lodged after an elderly woman allegedly showed a middle finger and swung her bag at a member of the public who tried to stop her from feeding pigeons in Choa Chu Kang.

Speaking to Stomp, Mr A said the incident occurred on May 1 at about 8.30am, near Block 253A Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 — a multi-storey carpark.

“I saw a woman feeding pigeons and informed her that it’s not allowed. She responded with an obscene gesture and then swung her bag at me,” he said.

“I disengaged and walked away, but she followed me and threw a bottle toward my head, then attempted to strike me with another bottle.”

Swings bag and splashes water at man

A video provided by Mr A show the woman repeatedly throwing bread towards a grass patch, as birds flock to the area.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Other clips show the woman swinging a large navy bag towards Mr A and hurling what appears to be a bottle in his direction, seemingly attempting to strike him as he raises a hand to shield himself.

Another video shows her swinging an uncapped bottle, sending liquid flying toward the camera, before walking away.

“I did not engage and continued to avoid confrontation,” Mr A recalled, adding that he lodged a police report on the same day.

“She didn’t utter a word, just went straight into violence. I was just recording everything for the police as evidence.”

Mr A said he had always seen the “mess” left behind, but had not previously witnessed the woman feeding pigeons.

“During the confrontation, three different people could identify that she was a bird feeder,” he noted.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirm that a report was lodged and that they are looking into the matter.

Stomp has reached out to Choa Chu Kang Town Council for comment.

‘Benevolent’ or ‘morally wrong’?

Clips of the confrontation were posted on TikTok, garnering over 202,200 views and 16,700 likes.

Many netizens criticised the woman’s actions as “morally wrong”, saying that they were “bad for the environment” and “illegal”.

“Feed in the ulu ulu places,” another suggested.

Others, however, felt there was nothing wrong with the woman’s actions, as one said that she was “just being kind”.

“Just leave her alone as long as she doesn’t disturb u,” another chimed in, while a user called her behaviour “benevolent”.

According to the Wildlife Act, members of the public must not intentionally feed any wildlife in any place without written approval to do so.

Those convicted of illegally feeding wildlife may be fined up to $5,000 for a first offence and up to $10,000 for subsequent offences.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.