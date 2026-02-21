The woman attempted to give out red packets outside a temple in Penang. PHOTOS: KIM HO/FACEBOOK

Woman distributes red packets outside Penang temple, sustains foot injury after getting mobbed

A woman who attempted to give out red packets outside a temple in Penang, Malaysia was mobbed as people scrambled to grab them.

According to China Press, the incident occurred at the Kuan Yin Temple along Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling.

Facebook user Kim Ho posted a video of the incident, showing herself dressed in a white cheongsam approaching a group of people while holding a large stack of red packets.

As people take notice, more hands reach out to receive the red packets — a crowd quickly forms around Ms Ho.

She raises her hands to keep people from snatching the packets away, attempting to distribute them in an orderly fashion.

Ms Ho then tries to leave the scene as the crowd grows unruly, with people grabbing her hands and swiping at the stack of red envelopes, which eventually falls to the floor.

Initially smiling, Ms Ho's expression quickly shifts to one of fear and panic.

Woman sustains foot injury

While leaving, Ms Ho's leg appears to be caught in the crush as people crouched to grab the fallen money.

She also posted a photo of the resulting injury, showing multiple bandages plastered to her right foot.

In a Facebook story post on Feb 20, she shared another photo of the injury, claiming she was "fine".

Stomp has reached out to Ms Ho for comment.

Netizens call crowd 'professional ang pow collectors'

Ms Ho's video garnered over a million views and 1,600 reactions, as some netizens pointed out that she had "walked into a lion's den".

"I doubt these people even appreciate your kindness," one user mused. Another suggested that she distribute red packets at an old folks' home or orphanage to avoid "professional ang pow collectors".

Others were less sympathetic, saying that she had worn "inappropriate footwear" to get mobbed, and that this was an "expected outcome".

