A woman was allegedly knocked down by a motorcycle while crossing the Causeway on foot on the evening of April 14. PHOTOS: COMMUNITY RODA JOHOR/FACEBOOK, SHINMINDAILYNEWS/TIKTOK

Woman crossing Causeway on foot allegedly knocked down by motorcycle, days after signs banning pedestrians installed

A woman crossing the Singapore-Johor Causeway on foot was allegedly knocked down by a motorcyclist, just days after new “no pedestrian” signs were installed.

According to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Facebook, the traffic accident occurred after the International Boundary leading to Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor Bahru, at about 9.15pm on April 14.

Travellers were advised to expect delays, as the accident had blocked the motorcycle lane.

A video shared on the Community Roda Johor Facebook page, from the perspective of a motorcyclist passing through, shows the accident site barricaded with red and white traffic barriers. Three individuals, including a man in a light blue shirt wearing a motorcycle helmet, can be seen kneeling on the ground near the site of the incident.

A few metres away, a woman in dark blue jeans is seen lying on the right side of the motorcycle lane, unmoving, while a man nearby appears to be directing the congested traffic.

A witness said the victim was crossing the Causeway on foot at the time of the accident, although it is unclear how the collision occurred, Shin Min Daily News reported. The woman reportedly suffered serious injuries.

In a subsequent update at 9.34pm, ICA announced that the accident was cleared and that all lanes were back in operation.

Accident follows recent installation of new traffic signs

The accident follows the recent installation of new traffic signs prohibiting pedestrians and indicating a 50kmh speed limit.

Walking on the Causeway has long been prohibited, even though the law was not strictly enforced. The new signs were designed to be more visible rather than a new measure, Stulang State A ssemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng said.

In response to Shin Min’s queries, ICA stated that traffic flow on Singapore’s end of the Causeway will proceed as normal, and authorities will continue to ensure smooth and safe passage for travellers.

Motorists slammed for incessant honking

Shin Min understands that emergency service personnel, police officers, and passers-by attended to the accident, but a number of motorcyclists were said to have repeatedly sounded their horns to urge others to pass through.

An eyewitness pointed out that the constant blaring of horns left nearby motorists feeling exasperated.

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