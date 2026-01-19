Woman confronts group fishing at Jurong Lake Gardens, yells: 'You cannot catch'

A woman captured on video telling off a group for allegedly fishing at a non-designated area in Jurong Lake Gardens has drawn praise from netizens.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by @huanlo_cb on Jan 10, where it garnered more than 7,300 likes, 430 comments and 290,600 views. It was later reposted on Facebook page The SG Daily, attracting over 153,000 views, 700 reactions and 180 comments.

In the clip, the woman is heard shouting at a group off-camera: "You cannot catch. This is Singapore. You cannot catch the fish."

A man responds in Mandarin: "Singapore, yes, can't I do it here?"

The woman later unleashes a Hokkien expletive when the group appears uncooperative, to the surprise of onlookers.

The woman then points at the group and says in Mandarin: "Your child scolded me, so I scold you back."

When the man tells her she can call the police, she replies that she already has and tells them to wait.

Netizens rally behind woman

Many netizens applauded the woman for speaking up.

"Support Aunty!" wrote a netizen, while another said: "Kudos to auntie for taking a stand."

Some commenters questioned whether she was doing the right thing, nothing that fishing is allowed in some areas of Jurong Lake Garden. However, others familiar with the area said the woman was correct.

"She's actually right on this," said one. "Not kaypoh, she is telling the truth," another said.

A cyclist who frequents the park said: "There is a dedicated fishing area in some areas and not all areas are allowed to do fishing."

Others felt the confrontation could have been handled more calmly.

"Everyone can speak nicely and resolve things more amicably," one netizen wrote, while another said the woman should have simply alerted the authorities instead.

"Aunty no need to waste breath talking... Just call 999 will do and video down," said a netizen.

Responding to a comment on his video, huanlo_cb said: "Can't even have fun nowadays."

A check on PUB's website shows that fishing is allowed only in a specific area of Jurong Lake Garden.

The national water agency advises anglers to fish only within designated areas, use artificial bait at reservoirs and waterways, and give way to pedestrians sharing the same pathways. Catch-and-release is also encouraged.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation