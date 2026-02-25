A customer at a halal-certified eatery in Paya Lebar complained about Muslim diners occupying seats before the break fast timing. PHOTO: ROSS MD AGEN ERA/FACEBOOK

Woman complains about diners occupying seats at Paya Lebar eatery before break fast timing

A netizen called for understanding after witnessing a woman complain about Muslim diners occupying seats before the break fast timing in the holy month of Ramadan.

In a post published on Feb 22, Facebook user Ross MD Agen Era described his experience at the Delibowl outlet at Paya Lebar Square.

Mr Ross had arrived at the outlet before the break fast timing to secure a seat.

After placing his order, Mr Ross returned to his seat to wait, as it was not his time to break fast yet.

While Mr Ross was waiting, an older woman entered the restaurant and "made a scene", claiming it was "unfair" for patrons to occupy seats before breaking fast.

"She felt that the company was losing business opportunities and that the manager should not allow this practice. She emphasised that other outlets did not permit this and that I was wasting the company's business potential," Mr Ross wrote in his post.

In a follow-up post, he emphasised the importance of respecting others' religion and being careful with one's words. He also stressed that he had no intention to shame the diner in question.

Netizens criticise woman's actions

Netizens criticised the woman for being inconsiderate.

"Did you get to keep your seat?" one Facebook user asked. "These times are weird times, a lot of weird people are like this."

"We're busy and want to break fast, but she also wants to join us is it?" another user joked.

