Woman collapses on NEL train, SBS staff member and commuters assist

The woman was lying on the floor of a train carriage. PHOTOS: TEO ENG SENG/FACEBOOK

A woman who collapsed lay sprawled on the floor of a North East Line (NEL) train carriage, as an SBS Transit staff member and commuters helped her off the train.

Facebook user Teo Eng Seng posted a video of the incident on Feb 19, showing a woman dressed in a black shirt and red shorts lying on the floor near the train doors.

The video has since garnered over 234,000 views, 150 shares, and 195 comments.

A commuter in nurse's scrubs stands over her, while an SBS staff member tells her that she "eventually has to come up from the train".

The woman, who appears conscious, is initially unresponsive but later nods when another commuter offers to help her stand.

Several commuters support her neck and back to help her sit up, but a commotion ensues when the train doors close.

The train arrives at Farrer Park station, where the woman is helped off the train by three commuters and the staff member.

Another commuter retrieves the woman's belongings from the train as she is seated on a bench at the MRT platform.

Stomp has reached out to SBS Transit for comment.

Netizens applaud commuters

In the comments, many netizens commended the commuters for their quick thinking.

"She is lucky to have hospital staff in the same cabin… salute to off-duty nurses," one netizen commented.

Another netizen shared a similar experience, saying they had collapsed on the train due to a medical condition. "One minute I was standing reading a book, suddenly saw bright stars in the pages and next thing I knew, my cheek was against the floor," the netizen wrote.

Others speculated that the woman collapsed due to low blood sugar while wishing her a speedy recovery.

