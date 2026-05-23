A woman was found collapsed and bleeding in a toilet at AMK Hub.

Woman collapses in AMK Hub toilet with suspected vape device next to her, leaves before paramedics arrive

A woman was discovered collapsed and bleeding in a toilet at Ang Mo Kio (AMK) Hub with a suspected e-cigarette (vape) device beside her, but had left before paramedics could arrive.

The incident occurred at about 3pm on May 19, in the women’s restroom on the Basement 2 level of AMK Hub.

A witness told Shin Min Daily News that they saw a woman lying on the floor with a bleeding head and a pool of blood around her.

“Her limbs were stiff, and she seemed dazed. There was also a vape device lying next to her,” the reader recounted.

Woman lies on floor with suspected vape device next to her

A video provided by the witness shows a woman, who appears to be in her early twenties, lying on the floor with dishevelled hair. She makes several attempts to sit up, but fails each time, as she closes her eyes and lies back down.

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A suspected vape device is seen next to her, with a pair of slippers lying nearby on the ground.

When reporters from the Chinese news site visited the scene, a mall cleaner recounted that she was cleaning the men’s restroom when she suddenly heard a commotion from the female toilet.

Upon checking, she found the woman lying on the floor.

“She seemed disoriented. At first, she writhed on the ground before lying motionless for five minutes as though she were asleep,” the cleaner said, adding: “I was too scared to go near her.”

The cleaner added that the woman eventually got up and left on her own.

“There was a pool of blood left on the floor where she had been lying, which I cleaned up immediately afterward.”

No medical assistance required

Nearby shopkeepers interviewed noted that several security personnel arrived at the scene.

Members of the public who saw the incident also called for paramedics. However, the woman got to her feet and walked away before medical help arrived.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at about 3pm on May 19 at 53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 — the address of AMK Hub.

SCDF noted that their assistance was not required.

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