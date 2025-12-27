Woman charged with vandalism at Salvation Army premises in Upper Bukit Timah Road

Dianna Ong was charged on Dec 27 in the State Courts and will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Andrew Wong

The Straits Times

Dec 27, 2025

A 43-year-old Chinese Australian woman has been charged with vandalism over an incident that took place on Christmas Day at Praisehaven – The Salvation Army.

Dianna Ong was charged on Dec 27 in the State Courts and will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination.

In an earlier statement, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 9.15am on Dec 25.

Officers found offensive words written with red spray paint on the premises and on properties belonging to Praisehaven – The Salvation Army.

A can of red spray paint was found at the premises, which includes a thrift store, and seized as a case exhibit.

Images uploaded on Instagram page Sgfollowsall at about 2pm on Dec 25 showed at least three parked vehicles and two walls covered with large sheets of red and yellow cloth.

According to The Salvation Army's William Booth Corps Family & Friends Facebook page, a Christmas Day service was held at the premises at 10am.

Following investigations and with the aid of police cameras, officers identified a suspect. Officers from Jurong Police Division arrested Ong within five hours of the report, the police said.

In their statement, the police said they take a very serious view of such acts, and added that offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Ong's case will be back in court on Jan 9 for further mention.

Those convicted of vandalism may be fined up to $2,000 and could face a sentence of up to three years' jail. Offenders may also receive between three and eight strokes of the cane. Women are not liable for caning under the law.

