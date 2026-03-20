Woman charged for impersonating police officer, shouting ‘F*** off’ at cop during 999 call

A 41-year-old woman is accused of pretending to be a police officer in WhatsApp messages and shouting “F*** off” at an actual police officer during a 999 call.

Yeo Yuan Xuan was charged in court on March 20 for her suspected involvement in two cases of impersonating a police officer and using abusive words towards a public servant.

The police were alerted on March 17 to an anonymous post in a Facebook group containing screenshots of WhatsApp messages with vulgarities between an unknown user and someone claiming to be “Gerald”, an investigating officer from the Tanglin police division.

One of the messages read: “You don't want to talk to me, Gerald, I insist you must talk to me and all my police colleagues. We will rape you if you don’t listen.”

Through follow up investigations, police established Yeo’s identity and arrested her on March 19, said the police in a news release.

Yeo is also accused of impersonating another police office in multiple WhatsApp messages on Jan 26, according to court documents.

In addition, she is charged for shouting “F*** off” at a police officer during a 999 call on Sept 14, 2025.

The police said they take a serious view of people who impersonate public servants, including police officers, as such acts undermine public trust and may cause confusion or alarm.

“The police also consider any form of harassment or abusive behaviour towards officers performing their duties to be serious offences. The circulation of unverified information purporting to be from the police on social media further compounds the severity of such acts,” added the police.

The offence of personating a public servant carries an imprisonment term of up to two years, a fine or both,

Using abusive words towards a public servant in relation to the execution of the duty of the public servant carries an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, a fine or both.

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