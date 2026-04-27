Woman charged after allegedly threatening to leak boyfriend’s nudes with penknife over infidelity, money dispute

A woman was charged after allegedly using a penknife to threaten to leak her boyfriend’s nude photos and explicit videos online over infidelity and money disputes.

The accused, 28, faces five charges, including criminal intimidation by threatening to distribute intimate images, criminal breach of trust, and offences under the Protection from Harassment Act.

According to Shin Min Daily News, she pleaded guilty to three charges, with the remaining charges to be taken into consideration during sentencing on May 21.

The identity of her 25-year-old boyfriend is protected, with the court barring the media from publishing any information that could reveal his or the accused’s identities.

Allegedly used penknife to threaten boyfriend

According to court documents, the couple began dating in 2023. During the relationship, the boyfriend had sent the accused 20 nude photos and nine intimate videos of himself, including footage of him masturbating and urinating.

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In June 2024, while checking his phone, the accused discovered messages between him and either a female classmate or former colleague, leading her to suspect him of infidelity. When confronted, however, he denied being unfaithful.

To force a confession, the accused allegedly threatened to upload his nude photos and explicit videos on Facebook. The boyfriend reportedly felt threatened but did not dare to report the matter to the police.

On Jan 17, 2025, the couple argued over the phone, after which the accused demanded to meet in person. During the meeting, they quarreled over money. The boyfriend accused her of being lazy, staying at home without working and asking him for money.

Angered by his repeated remarks about money, the accused took out a penknife, pointed it at his neck and said, “Do you want me to expose (your nude photos)? Stop bringing up money — I don’t like it.”

He eventually managed to calm her down, took the penknife away from her, and went to work.

The accused later admitted her offences to a social worker, who then reported the matter to the police.

Misappropriated money that was accidentally transferred into her bank account

In a separate incident, the accused spent $1,000 that was mistakenly transferred into her bank account, instead of returning it.

A 47-year-old woman filed a police report on April 10, 2023, stating that she had accidentally transferred $1,000 via PayNow on March 3 that year. She contacted the bank to reverse the transaction, but was told that the recipient did not agree to the refund, prompting her to lodge a police report.

Police investigations later identified the accused as the account holder. She admitted receiving the money but chose to keep it, spending it on herself and her son. She has not made any restitution to date.

Woman’s mental health condition linked to offences

During mitigation, the prosecution said a psychiatric report found that the accused suffers from major depressive disorder and has a mild intellectual disability, linking her condition to the offences.

The judge has instructed the prosecution to prepare a further report to assess whether she is suitable for a Mandatory Treatment Order (MTO) – which involves undergoing psychiatric treatment at a psychiatric institution for up to 36 months – instead of serving jail time.

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