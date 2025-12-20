The woman posted a TikTok clip of herself and her daughter greeting her husband at work. PHOTO: HUMANCATTTO/TIKTOK

Woman brings baby daughter to greet rubbish collector father at work: 'So genuine and heartwarming'

A clip of a mother holding up her baby girl to greet her rubbish collector father at work has warmed the hearts of netizens.

TikToker @humancattto posted the six-second clip on Dec 11, writing that she wanted her daughter to be proud of how hard her father was working.

The video shows her lifting her baby up to face a passing garbage truck as a man hanging on to the back of the truck looks at them.

It has since garnered over 280,000 views, 12,000 reactions and 320 comments, almost all of them positive.

Many expressed their respect and appreciation for the father's work of keeping the environment clean.

"Please tell your husband that everyone has thanked him personally and really appreciate his efforts to keep the country clean. Not all heroes wear underwear outside!" said one netizen, alluding to Superman's costume.

"An essential job that's not easy. Much respect to your husband!" said another.

Several netizens whose parents worked as garbage collectors chimed in.

"My late Dad (Al Fateha Bapak) used to work as a garbage cleaner for a good 40 years. I remember those days where I use [sic] to follow him to work and chill at the Bin Centre," wrote a user. "I can totally relate to this post. It is just so genuine and heartwarming!"

Another said: "Believe or not [sic] this kid will grow up to respect every job and treat the janitor and CEO in the same manner."

How much does it pay?

Some netizens commented that the job pays well. An online check showed that the starting salary of a rubbish collector is between $2,000 and $3,000, and can go as high as $5,000.

While most netizens were supportive, one did say: "Study hard baby so you dont end up like your dad". In response, humancattto made another post on Dec 16 which received 61,500 views, 2,074 reactions and 228 comments.

"Whats [sic] the point of studying hard when you lack of [sic] emphathy, humility and humble? Just because someone is working the jobs that no one wants to work in, you put them down in such a way."

Several netizens, aware of the stigma of the job, provided words of encouragement.

"Respectable job. They deserved the high monthly pay. Hands dirty nevermind [sic], money in the pocket to feed the family is more important and satisfying," said one netizen.

Another said: "It's a job, a decent job. some may say is smelly etc..but it's a job. no shame on [sic] any of it."

To which humancattto replied: "So far my husband smells good!"

