A TikToker who says he witnessed a physical altercation between a private-hire driver and a passenger has shared a video showing the tail end of the incident. PHOTO: VIJAYKOPITEVISWA/TIKTOK

Woman in altercation with PHV driver along Robinson Road: 'Please be my witness'

A TikTok clip of what appears to be the aftermath of a physical altercation between a private-hire driver and a passenger is dividing netizens as to who is at fault.

The six-second clip shows a woman running alongside a large MPV along Robinson Road before it pulls away. She then turns in the general direction of the TikToker and shouts: "Please, somebody, please be my wit(ness)."

User @vijaykopiteviswa posted the video on the morning of Dec 6 with the subtitles: "Altercation along Robinson Road between a PHV driver and a passenger, a foreigner, who has been living in Singapore for 8 years. Managed to record only this which I have sent to the SPF through WhatsApp through the attending Policemen [sic]. Now I'm a witness for this incident. Was there till past 5am."

He added in the caption: "Unfortunately, I had to witness this ugly incident early this morning along Robinson Road. Now I'm an eyewitness to assist in the investigations to help the poor lady get Justice [sic]."

The video has so far garnered at least 19,900 views, 102 reactions and 18 comments.

The TikToker wrote in the comments that he was with a friend at a bus stop along Robinson Road, opposite Robinson 77. They were thinking of heading to another nightclub when the woman walked past him to get into the car which stopped barely a few metres from where he was seated.

"She just mentioned after getting in that she waited for him for so long," wrote vijaykopiteviswa, adding that the passenger wasn't drunk. Her remarks apparently triggered the driver and an argument ensued, leading to the driver getting "physical".

"She triggered it but the driver was physically aggressive," he explained. "She wasn't vulgar or physical, just annoyed that he was late. Too bad I didn't video the whole incident. I'm on her side and let the driver defend himself."

'Rider look so aggressive'

Netizens were divided as to who was at fault.

"Rider look so aggressive. If I'm the driver, confirm reject and eject," said one.

"One sided [sic] story, let's wait for the other part to surface out [sic]. Definitely something could have triggered him/her (both parties)," another said.

One commenter took the side of the passenger: "Phv [sic] never wrong one. 101 excuses to justify their reasons. Can complain customers, fares, grab , govt [sic]. Glorified taxi drivers."

Stomp has reached out to vijaykopiteviswa and the police for more details.

