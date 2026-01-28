Sabrina Han Meizhen is accused of spitting water at a female passenger, causing annoyance to the latter and other members of the public. PHOTOS: SUMMERYEOW0573/INSTAGRAM

Woman accused of spitting water at train passenger charged with being a public nuisance

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Jan 28, 2026

A woman believed to be the person seen in a viral video spitting water while on an MRT train has been charged with being a public nuisance.

Sabrina Han Meizhen, 37, was charged in a district court on Jan 28. She is accused of spitting water at a female passenger, causing annoyance to the latter and other members of the public.

Han allegedly committed the offence at Choa Chu Kang MRT station shortly before 8am on Jan 16.

On Jan 28, she was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination, and her case will be mentioned again in court on Feb 11.

The video shows a woman taking swigs of water from a plastic bottle before spitting out the liquid several times, causing other passengers to move away from her.

For being a public nuisance, an offender can be fined up to $2,000.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics