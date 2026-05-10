A witness reported that the woman had been hit by the car, before getting stuck underneath it.

Woman, 84, trapped under car after accident at Jalan Berseh, rescued by SCDF

An 84-year-old woman was conveyed to the hospital after being trapped under a car following an accident at Jalan Berseh on May 9.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident happened at around 10am near Block 27 Jalan Berseh.

A witness told the Chinese evening daily that the elderly woman was believed to have been knocked down by a car before becoming trapped underneath it.

Photos shared with Shin Min showed the woman pinned beneath the vehicle while more than 10 Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel surrounded the car and used hydraulic rescue equipment to free her.

According to the witness, the rescue operation took about 15 minutes and the elderly woman had been crying out in pain during the process, Shin Min reported.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Another photo showed the woman lying on a stretcher before she was taken into an ambulance.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, the car involved was still there and a police cordon had been set up near a sheltered waiting area beside the residential block.

A resident who declined to be named told the paper that the woman appeared to be around 80 years old and was believed to have been crossing the road when the accident occurred.

In response to Stomp’s queries, SCDF said that it was alerted to a road accident at around 10.15am near Block 25 Jalan Berseh. The person trapped under the car was freed by SCDF with hydraulic rescue equipment, and subsequently conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police told Stomp that the victim was conscious when taken to the hospital, and investigations are underway.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.