The woman was fined $6,500 on May 29.

Woman, 64, says feeding pigeons inspired her to live, pleads for leniency over $6.5k fine

A 64-year-old who was caught feeding pigeons told the court that she had only used food to lure the birds in so that she could “rescue” them, claiming that they inspired her to live.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Soh Choon Heong faced 11 charges under the Wildlife Act. She pleaded guilty to four charges on May 29 and was fined $6,500.

Court documents showed that National Parks Board (NParks) officers conducted multiple surveillance and enforcement operations along Scotts Road on Sept 1 and Nov 9, 2024, as well as Feb 14, 2025, following complaints from the public.

Although authorities had repeatedly warned Soh that feeding wild animals was illegal, she continued feeding pigeons on multiple occasions between September 2024 and September 2025.

On Feb 14, 2025, enforcement officers conducting patrols near Far East Plaza spotted her feeding pigeons.

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Video footage shown in court captured Soh hiding behind a row of mailboxes, scattering pieces of bread towards a flock of pigeons. She later stood up and moved to the right side of the mailboxes.

When approached by officers and asked for her personal particulars, she claimed she did not have her identity card with her, providing the information verbally. She then attempted to make her way to a nearby bus stop.

Gives nickname and fabricated NRIC

Soh subsequently boarded a bus, with enforcement officers following her onboard. When asked again to cooperate, she identified herself as “Tan Siew Siew” and provided a fabricated NRIC number.

Her hesitation raised alarm bells for officers, who suspected she was providing false information.

She alighted at the next stop, and officers followed her while alerting the police. A subsequent search of her belongings uncovered her driving licence, allowing police officers to confirm her identity.

Woman says pigeons inspired her to continue living

In court, Soh repeatedly insisted that she fed pigeons with instant noodles or bread crumbs in order to “rescue” them.

When the magistrate asked what she meant, she explained that she would wrap the pigeons in a towel to remove hooks, strings, or knots entangled around their bodies.

Soh also told the court that she had fallen into debt after failed investments during the Covid-19 pandemic and had contemplated taking her life.

“Initially I was disappointed with my life, and I thought I was in debt and I am working very hard to repay my debts,” she said, according to a report by CNA.

“So when I saw the pigeons I found that they are very pathetic, so at that moment I become spirited and wanted to live my life. I’m still able to work, but the pigeons are unable to do so.”

The magistrate responded:

But they don’t have to work what.

“There is plenty of leftover food for the pigeons, they can fly around in the hawker centre to the rubbish bins and they can feed,” he added.

Addressing Soh’s claim that she was merely trying to rescue the birds, the magistrate noted that the footage did not show her attempting to cut anything.

She replied that she had not managed to catch the pigeon at the time and therefore had to act slowly.

Soh also maintained that she had not deliberately provided false particulars, saying that people commonly called her “Siew Siew”, which was why she had given that name to enforcement officers.

After sentencing, she told the court that she was working two jobs a day to repay her debts and had only managed to clear about half of what she owed. She requested to pay the fine in instalments, which was granted.

Remains in building for four hours, changes clothes before leaving court

At about 1pm, Soh headed towards the court exit but turned around after noticing photographers waiting outside.

Nearly an hour later, she took an escalator down to the ground floor, only to turn back again.

At around 5pm, she finally left the State Courts after changing from a white top into a black one and putting on a cap and face mask.

Stricter penalties for offenders convicted of intentionally feeding wildlife without approval will come into effect later this year, with first-time offenders facing fines of up to $10,000 — double the current maximum penalty of $5,000.

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