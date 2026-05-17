The 62-year-old accused pleaded guilty to eight out of 21 charges on May 14.

Woman, 62, allegedly sprays insecticide at neighbours, splashes curry and bleach along corridor at least 11 times

A 62-year-old woman repeatedly splashed bleach outside her neighbour’s flat and later sprayed insecticide at a mother and daughter following disputes over bicycle parking, leaving both mildly poisoned and requiring hospital treatment.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incidents took place at Block 473 Sembawang Drive.

The woman, identified as Huang Xiuhui (transliterated), 62, faced 21 charges including voluntarily causing hurt, obstruction of a public servant, rash acts endangering life, mischief and offences under the Protection from Harassment Act.

She pleaded guilty to eight charges on May 14 and was sentenced to 14 weeks and 19 days’ jail. She was also ordered to pay $324 in compensation.

Dispute allegedly began over CCTV angle

Court documents showed that the victim, a 47-year-old housewife surnamed Qiu, lived opposite the accused.

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In February 2025, the accused allegedly became unhappy over the angle of the victim’s doorbell camera and splashed an unknown liquid outside her neighbour’s unit, damaging marble floor tiles and the camera. Repair costs reportedly amounted to $2,048.

The dispute escalated in July over bicycle parking issues.

According to Shin Min, Huang first splashed curry along the corridor, allegedly attracting ants, before repeatedly threatening to splash bleach.

Bleach allegedly splashed 11 times in five days

On July 27, 2025, the victim reportedly smelled bleach immediately after opening her door and noticing the floor outside was wet.

After reviewing CCTV footage, she discovered that the accused had apparently splashed bleach along the corridor. The same thing reportedly happened again the next day.

The victim eventually filed a police report on Aug 1, after which Huang was arrested.

The prosecution said the accused had splashed bleach at least 11 times between July 27 and Aug 1, 2025, exposing residents to the risk of coming into contact with or inhaling the substance.

Mother and daughter allegedly sprayed with insecticide

After being released on bail, the woman’s behaviour appeared to become more extreme.

On Feb 24, 2026, the victim and her nine-year-old daughter tried to return home quietly to avoid Huang, but were confronted by the 62-year-old.

She then allegedly sprayed insecticide directly at the pair.

Two days later, when the victim went to pick up her daughter from school, she wore a raincoat for protection. However, the pair were allegedly sprayed with insecticide again while passing the accused’s unit.

The victim’s husband called the police and both mother and daughter were taken to hospital.

The woman reportedly suffered headaches, throat irritation and watery eyes, while her daughter experienced facial redness and eye irritation.

Both were diagnosed with mild insecticide poisoning.

Huang was arrested again on March 1 and was subsequently denied bail.

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