Woman, 37, knocked unconscious after hit-and-run accident at Jurong West, investigations ongoing

​​A 37-year-old woman was knocked unconscious after a hit-and-run accident in Jurong on Jan 23.

The accident reportedly occurred as the woman was crossing a non-designated crossing.

An eyewitness on Xiaohongshu alleged that the car involved in the accident stopped briefly before speeding off.

"Seeing the driver stop, I didn't take a photo of the number plate," the user wrote in Chinese. "I didn't expect him to drive off."

The woman was subsequently moved to a grassy area separating both sides of the road. Several passers-by soon gathered to render assistance.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the site of the accident does not have a designated pedestrian crossing.

Road traffic rules indicate that pedestrians must give way to vehicles if they are crossing at any place other than a pedestrian crossing.

"Efforts to locate the car driver are underway": police

In response to Stomp's queries, a police spokesperson said the accident occurred along Jurong West Avenue 4, at about 7.25am on Jan 23.

A 37-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The driver of the car involved in the accident had left the scene before police officers arrived.

"Efforts to locate the car driver are underway," said the police spokesperson.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation