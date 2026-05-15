A 23-year-old woman is assisting with investigations after a video of her posing for photos in a police car circulated online.

Woman, 23, enters unmanned police car to pose for photos, investigated for trespass

A 23-year-old woman is being investigated for criminal trespass after a video showing her entering a stationary unmanned police car circulated on social media.

In a nine-second video uploaded to @kaypoh.sg on Instagram on May 13, a woman is seen walking towards a police car situated in an empty car park. With the car’s front left door ajar, she sits in the passenger’s seat, and the emergency lights flash momentarily. The clip then shows a photo of the woman peering out from the car.

Another video shows the same woman approaching the police car — presumably filmed before the other clip as the vehicle’s door is closed — overlaid with a graphic from the Grand Theft Auto video game which read, “Mission Passed! Respect”.

It is unclear where or when this video was recorded.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Woman who posed with police car turned herself in

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said the 23-year-old woman in the video presented herself to a Neighbourhood Police Centre on May 12, and is currently assisting in investigations for an offence of criminal trespass.

Those found guilty of criminal trespass face up to three months in jail, a maximum fine of $1,500, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.