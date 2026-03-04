Window plunges from 25th floor in Telok Blangah, dents Mercedes-Benz and injures 2 elderly men

A window frame that fell from a 25th-floor HDB flat in Telok Blangah damaged a parked car and left two elderly men with minor injuries.

Shin Min Daily News reported that at around 5pm on March 2, a window — frame and glass — fell from an apartment unit at Block 25 Telok Blangah Heights.

The frame dented the bonnet of a parked Mercedes-Benz, while glass shards from the broken window pane injured two men in their 70s. One sustained a cut to his ear while the other had a cut on his leg.

Neither required hospitalisation, though one reportedly asked: "Who is responsible for the medical expenses?"

A resident in a nearby block, Ms Chen (transliteration), 44, said she was startled when she heard a loud bang.

"There is a walkway below with many passers-by, so I am very worried. I heard from my neighbour that two uncles downstairs were injured," she said.

Shin Min reported that a white window measuring about 100cm by 50cm was found on the grass below, with debris scattered around it. There was also broken glass seen on the body of the Mercedes.

Photos and videos from the scene showed police cordoning off a black Mercedes-Benz parked below the block. Residents were seen gathering around the area.

No one answered the door when reporters visited the unit on Monday evening. When a Shin Min reporter returned the next day, the homeowner's daughter said she was unaware of the incident and that her parents did not wish to be interviewed.

Under HDB regulations, homeowners are responsible for the maintenance of their flat windows. Those whose windows fall due to poor maintenance may face a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to one year, or both.

According to Shin Min, the car owner's wife said the vehicle had been parked directly below the unit when it was struck. The flat owner has agreed to bear the repair costs.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and HDB advise homeowners to check and maintain their windows at least once in six months to prevent such accidents.

