A 54-year-old widow was caught in a room with a 33-year-old man in Terengganu, Malaysia. PHOTOS: AFLO IMAGES, HARIAN METRO

Widow, 54, hides naked under bed during M’sia raid after man, 33, opens door

A 54-year-old widow and a 33-year-old man were arrested in Terengganu, Malaysia, for allegedly violating close-proximity laws, with the woman hiding naked under the bed during the raid.

The pair were arrested during a joint operation between officers from Terengganu’s Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT) and Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) in the wee hours of May 3. Villagers had filed a complaint with SRS, leading to the raid, Malaysian news outlet Harian Metro reported.

When officers arrived and her partner opened the room door, the woman hid under the bed — she was reportedly naked as she was caught off guard by their sudden arrival.

It took officers 30 minutes to coax the woman out of her hiding place and cooperate with investigations.

Couple handed to religious police

The 54-year-old subsequently claimed that she married the 33-year-old in a “neighbouring country”, but have yet to obtain an official marriage certificate.

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The couple were handed over to JHEAT for further legal action, said Mohd Qayyum Rosli, head of SRS Sri Ladang.

Officers also detained two men who allegedly lived in the same house as the pair.

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