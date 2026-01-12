The two exchange students were seen eating their ice cream cones with a spoon. PHOTO: DE_AQUI_A_ALLA_/TIKTOK

'Why did nobody warn us?': Exchange students caught off guard as ice cream melts within minutes outside MBS

Two exchange students were seen struggling to keep up with their rapidly melting ice cream outside Marina Bay Sands (MBS), before dashing back into the mall to save their treat.

In a 25-second clip, the students step out of MBS with ice cream cones topped with spoons, seemingly unaware of how quickly the dessert would start melting in Singapore's heat.

After just a few bites, the ice cream begins dripping onto their hands and the ground, leaving them in a sticky situation that sends them scrambling indoors for refuge.

The text overlay said: "Nobody warned us that we can't eat ice cream outside in Singapore weather."

Captioned "Why did nobody tell us?!", the post on Jan 10 has since garnered more than 155,400 views, 11,800 reactions and 370 comments.

It is unclear exactly when the incident took place, but the video shows people cycling and jogging outside Marina Bay Sands.

'Once you start licking, there's no stopping': Netizen

"Hi guys, just to let you know you can't eat ice cream outside in Singapore weather!" one netizen quipped in response to the exchange students' lament that no one had warned them sooner.

Another blamed the mess on the exchange students' "skill issue" while eating their ice cream.

"Guessing its not common knowledge that heat melts ice," one user joked.

"The game starts when the person starts dispensing the ice cream," one wrote, warning that "some even begin to melt before it reaches you".

"You're in one of the most efficient countries in the world. We eat our ice cream like we complete assignments. Swift and efficient," one netizen added.

Meanwhile, another pointed out that Singaporeans face the opposite experience overseas: "I was amazed as well that it never melts!"

Singapore has already seen relatively cooler and wetter weather in recent weeks, with frequent afternoon thundery showers in late December.

The National Environment Agency said similar conditions are likely to continue into early January, with showers expected on most afternoons.

Stomp has reached out to @de_aqui_a_alla_ for comment.

