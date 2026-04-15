‘Whose chicken is this?’: Man finds chicken in Tengah lift, draws amused reactions online

The TikToker shared a video of a chicken that had wandered into a lift. PHOTOS:SPARKKPISTOLS/TIKTOK

A chicken spotted in an HDB lift sparked amused reactions from netizens, as many gushed over the unusual sight.

TikTok user @sparkkpistols posted a video of the sighting on April 13, showing a chicken in the elevator.

The animal stands facing the lift doors, largely unmoving, occasionally looking around or pecking at the floor. Later, it walks to the back of the lift.

“There is a chicken in the elevator,” the TikToker says in Malay. “Whose chicken is this?”

Speaking to Stomp, sparkkpistols said that the incident occurred at a lift in the Tengah estate.

“I was shocked to see the chicken. But I managed to guide the chicken out to the lift lobby,” he said.

Netizens find humour in chicken sighting

The video garnered over 135,500 views and 15,600 likes, with netizens amused by the “cute” sighting.

One netizen said the animal was his “new neighbour”, while another joked that it was “educated”.

“He’s going for an interview with KFC,” one user commented in Malay.

“Now chicken no longer cross road, now they go up the lift,” another quipped.

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