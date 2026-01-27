Melvin Lim was a prison officer under the Ministry of Home Affairs before pivoting to real estate. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Who is Melvin Lim of PropertyLimBrothers? Three facts about the real estate influencer

Melvin Lim, co-founder of PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) — a real estate firm with the slogan "Real Estate with Integrity" — has purportedly stepped down as the company's CEO amid allegations of an extramarital affair with a colleague.

A widely circulated message, said to be from Mr Lim to the PLB team, contained an apology for his "personal mistake", while a video allegedly showing the aftermath of a sexual encounter between Mr Lim and the colleague has also appeared on multiple platforms.

Mr Lim is no longer listed as the company's co-founder on PLB's website.

Here are three facts about Mr Lim, a married father of four.

Started out as prison officer

The 45-year-old met his co-founder, Adrian Lim, while both were working as prison officers at the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2007. The pair later joined the real estate industry, running a small firm for two years before moving to PropNex, a larger real estate agency.

Both were named PropNex millionaire realtors as each hit over $1 million in sales commissions in 2019 and 2020.

After 13 years with PropNex, they launched PropertyLimBrothers Realty, a boutique agency which started with 55 full-time realtors on Sept 9, 2022.

Between 2020 and 2022, PLB sold more than 516 homes, according to real estate website EdgeProp. Mr Lim also owns PLB Media, with a team of 50 staff members as of 2022.

The firm's YouTube channel boasts 79,000 subscribers and 4,800 videos, specialising in home tour videos of properties for sale.

Married at 24

Mr Lim tied the knot with his wife, Sia Yifen, at the age of 24. The couple have four children aged between seven and 20.

Ms Sia homeschools their children until the age of 12, while Mr Lim serves as their PE teacher.

In a 2021 interview with Christian media outlet Salt&Light which is no longer available, Mr Lim said he makes it a point to have a date night with each child once a month, believing in being fully present with them.

In another interview with DollarsandSense, which specialises in business finance content, he added that his faith is an important part of his life.

"I would say I will choose to infuse my faith into the workplace rather than seeing it as apart from my work," he said.

Owns four cars, multiple properties

In a video posted on YouTube channel Melvin Lim Podcast, Mr Lim said he owns a few properties, but hasn't calculated his net worth.

He also owns four cars — for himself, his wife, mother, and father-in-law — saying that he does not view cars as "precious possessions".

"I don't have that attachment to physical things," he added.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation