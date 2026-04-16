White Sands Primary School teacher, diagnosed with cancer, dies after sustaining minor cut while trimming fingernails

A White Sands Primary School teacher, who was diagnosed with late-stage cancer in 2025, died after a minor cut she sustained while trimming her fingernails led to a bacterial infection and organ failure.

Jacqueline Bay, a 50-year-old mathematics and English teacher at White Sands Primary School, died at about 10pm on April 13.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News at Bay’s wake on the evening of April 15, her mother, Luo Ya Mei (transliterated), said her daughter was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer in October 2025, which had already spread to her spine.

Madam Luo said her daughter’s condition affected her spine significantly, and she required assistance to eat. She also had no strength in her legs.

Her husband, Ma Jin Jin (transliterated), said Bay did not display obvious symptoms before her diagnosis, apart from feeling more easily fatigued, having shortness of breath, and experiencing increased sweating.

At the time, these were thought to be symptoms of menopause. She was diagnosed after medical checks and was hospitalised for more than two months due to low platelet levels. Later, her condition gradually improved.

She regained mobility and was able to walk slowly with a walking stick, and would meet her mother every Saturday for meals and outings.

Infected wound leads to organ failure

However, Mr Ma said that after trimming her fingernails last week, she sustained a small wound that became infected. She subsequently developed a fever and was admitted to hospital, where she was given antibiotics.

During this period, he said she developed numbness in her mouth and remained largely drowsy.

“At around 3am on Monday, her heart stopped briefly. Nurses immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and transferred her to the intensive care unit. However, doctors said prolonged oxygen deprivation had caused organ failure — she was kept alive on life support for more than ten hours so her family and friends could see her one last time,” he said.

Madam Luo said that she had reassured her daughter during her final moments: “I told her I would take good care of myself, so she need not worry.”

She added: “From now on, I will spend the rest of my life in remembrance. I will live with endless memories and longing. There is no other way, this is fate.”

Bay’s wake is being held at Block 538 Pasir Ris Street 51. Her cortege will depart on April 17 at noon.

Students remember teacher as a ‘second mother’

The school announced Bay’s death and set up an online memorial platform, where students left messages remembering her as a “second mother”.

In a Facebook post, White Sands Primary School said Bay was a “cherished member” of the school community. Many students left tributes on the online condolence board, sharing their memories of the teacher.

A Secondary Four student who identified as “Naomi” said that Bay was an “exceptional and wonderful teacher”. She recounted that Bay was a teacher-in-charge for Chinese Dance, and had supported students through injuries and setbacks during competition seasons.

“She was like a second mother to me and I’m pretty sure to most of her other students as well. Her kindness, love, and dedication are truly one of a kind,” the student wrote.

Another student, “Aiden”, said that without Bay, he might not have been able to graduate from primary school.

He said she supported him through academic difficulties, enabling him to complete his studies, and he is now preparing for his O-Level examinations.

“I wish she could give me one last piece of advice,” he wrote. “It is truly heartbreaking to know that the teacher that helped me through thick and thin has passed on.”

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