'Where are all the local men?': Woman complains of too many foreigners on dating app

A woman's lament about the lack of Singaporean men on a dating app appears to have struck a chord, with her 63-second clip going viral.

TikToker @joannetjh0, 34, says in a video posted on Dec 21 that she's going through a "really tough" divorce and downloaded the Bumble dating app because her parents were worried she would grow old alone.

"I've been swiping and swiping and swiping on the app," she said, adding that her main criteria is a compatible horoscope. "Why is it almost 90 per cent of them (Bumble users) are Ang Mohs or expats? What happened to the local guys?"

"Where are all the local men?" she added.

The post, captioned, "Anyone above 40s compatible with Aries?" has since garnered at least 128,100 views, 4,441 reactions and 658 comments.

Her post was also shared on Reddit where it has received 254 upvotes and 188 comments.

Netizens were both amused and horrified that a compatible star sign was her main criteria, even as multiple men appeared to be interested in her. In a follow-up video, joannetjh0 says she received "more than a hundred DMs with people's horoscope and ages".

"Horoscopes should be the last thing you want to look at. Don't let the stars dictate how you want to live your life," advised a TikToker.

"Just finish [sic] divorce, thinks horoscope is the most important criteria lol. She looks good but I can't fix her. Go ahead guys," said a Redditor.

"Yup, more like Horrorscope," said another Redditor.

One claimed that local men are too preoccupied with earning money, taking care of their elderly parents and being private-hire drivers. Another said in jest: "What happened to local guys? They marry 'foreign talent'."

Yet another commented: "Local guys are marrying Vietnamese girls. They gave up on SG girls long [sic] time ago."

A TikToker had perhaps the most pertinent question of all: "Was your exs [sic] horoscope compatible with you?"

