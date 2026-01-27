In a street interview, Chinese students from Shandong province answered Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok when asked what is Singapore's capital city. PHOTOS: 绿卡图书名校行/XIAOHONGSHU

What's the capital of S'pore? Chinese students guess Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Bangladesh

What is the capital of Singapore?

This was the question that stumped multiple schoolchildren from Shandong province in China during a street interview posted on Jan 21 by Pass Green Books on Chinese social media platform XiaoHongShu.

Two of the six students answered correctly. However, the others answered with Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Bangladesh were also floated as answers, leaving netizens stunned.

Pass Green Books is an educational publishing house based in China whose content on XiaoHongShu revolves around asking schoolchildren mathematics and geographic trivia questions.

'Did schools cancel geography lessons?'

The video has garnered over 3,000 likes and 670 comments, with some netizens expressing surprise that Singapore does not have a capital, and others poking fun at the students' answers.

"Although I don't know the answer, hearing a student say Bangkok made me want to laugh," said one netizen.

"Are the workloads in schools too heavy? Did they cancel geography classes?" said another commenter in jest.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation