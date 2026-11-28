The livestreamer, who goes by Unicorn Online Wholesale on Facebook, had reportedly entered the store with members of her team and began livestreaming while walking through the premises.

‘What the attitude?’: Livestreamer lashes out at security guard after being told not to film in store

A livestreamer from Malaysia has drawn flak online for yelling at a supermarket security guard and jabbing a finger at the guard’s face after she was told to stop filming inside a Bangkok wholesale store.

The confrontation even prompted the security guard to apologise, bowing to the livestreamer twice with her hands clasped in front of her.

According to Thai travel site LoveThailand, the incident happened at the Makro wholesale store in Bangkok’s Sathon district on Nov 25.

The livestreamer, who goes by Unicorn Online Wholesale on Facebook , entered the store with members of her team and began livestreaming while walking through the premises.

Her account appears to have been taken down.

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The stream reportedly lasted over an hour, with the seller displaying products from the store to viewers.

PHOTO: LUIJEEN/FACEBOOK

A female security guard noticed their actions and approached the group to inform them that livestreaming was not permitted in the store. However, they apparently continued filming.

When the stream ended, the seller requested to speak with the branch manager at the service counter, demanding that the guard be brought to her.

Livestreamer confronts security guard in expletive-filled rant

Footage of the confrontation was later uploaded by Facebook user Luijeen on Nov 27.

In one clip, the woman, dressed in a matching elephant-print outfit, stands at the service counter alongside a staff member and the security guard.

She angrily berates the guard, jabbing a finger at her face as the guard raises both hands in front of her defensively.

Another clip shows her holding out her phone, shouting at the guard: “Keep quiet now.”

She insists that she did not scold the guard, then makes a “shh” gesture by placing a finger to her lips while pointing at her.

The staff member then speaks to the guard as the woman folds her arms and crosses her legs, leaning against the counter.

A second woman, who is behind the camera, claims that she is a customer and that she is entitled to film.

After the staff member speaks to the guard, she walks away, prompting the woman to yell : “Eh! Stay here!”

“You apologise for me ah? What the attitude?” she exclaims, demanding an apology from the guard.

When the guard returns to the counter, the livestreamer says: “I want her to tell me sorry. Say!”

“I no wrong. I am customer,” she continues.

Security guard bows in apology

Later, the security guard places her hands to her nose and bows twice in a traditional Thai wai gesture.

“Next time don’t like this. So no manners, you know,” the woman says.

PHOTO: LUIJEEN/FACEBOOK

As the group walks away, the woman behind the camera claims that the security guard had tried to chase them out by pushing away the product that the livestreamer was showcasing.

“You’re just a guard you know?” the livestreamer asked.

The livestreamer added that she had told the security guard she wanted to see the manager, but said no one attended to her even after an hour.

She also claimed to be a millionaire and said that, unlike other livestreamers who would end their livestreams when met with similar situations, she had no intention of doing so.

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