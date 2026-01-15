"I will continue my work as an MP on the ground in Aljunied GRC," said Mr Singh. PHOTOS: THE WORKERS' PARTY/FACEBOOK

'#WeContinue': WP MPs promise to continue working for S'poreans after motion deeming Pritam Singh unfit to continue as LO

The Workers' Party (WP) has pledged to continue working for Singaporeans following parliament's motion deeming Pritam Singh unfit to continue as Leader of the Opposition (LO).

In two social media posts uploaded on Jan 14, the party promoted the hashtag "#WeContinue". One featured the hashtag on a white poster, while the other was a video reel of party members Mr Singh, Sylvia Lim, and Gerald Giam reiterating their commitment to serving Singapore regardless of the outcome.

The posts have since amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with party supporters offering messages of support.

'#WeContinue'

During a three-hour debate in parliament on Jan 14, WP's chairwoman Ms Lim and party member Mr Giam spoke against the motion, stressing that they would continue their work on the ground regardless of the outcome.

Concluding his nearly 20-minute speech, Mr Singh thanked Singapore and Singaporeans for their support.

He said: "In my case, whatever Parliament decides, and as long as I am a Member of Parliament, I will continue my work as an MP on the ground in Aljunied GRC, and I will continue to advocate for Singaporeans in Parliament to the best of my abilities, as I have for the last 15 years."

Parliament deems Pritam Singh unsuitable LO due to lying conviction

Following Mr Singh's failed appeal against his lying conviction, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah raised a motion on his suitability to continue as LO.

Ms Indranee explained that parliament must decide "without unnecessary delay" on the motion as Mr Singh's conduct and conviction for lying reflect directly on the House, The Straits Times reported.

She added that the House could not wait for the WP's internal decision on whether Mr Singh had breached the party's Constitution following his court conviction.

Ms Indranee stressed that when an MP lies to Parliament or before its committees, it is not just a personal lapse or a tactical misjudgment.

"It strikes at the trust Singaporeans place in us, as well as the solemn duty we owe to the people we serve. It undermines the high standards of integrity and incorruptibility which make the Singapore system work, and for which Singapore is known," said Ms Indranee.

After three hours of debate, parliament approved the motion, with all People's Action Party (PAP) MPs and nine Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) voting in favour. All 11 WP MPs present recorded their dissent.

However, the final decision on whether Mr Singh will continue as LO ultimately lies with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr Singh had been convicted in a district court of lying under oath when giving testimony to Parliament's Committee of Privileges (COP). The committee also found that he had guided former MP Ms Khan in upholding a false statement she made in parliament.

